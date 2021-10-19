Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $7.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.44 billion and the highest is $7.53 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $29.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $637.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a market capitalization of $282.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

