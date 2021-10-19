NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.41 on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.