Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NATR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after buying an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

