Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NATR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
