Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NTCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. 352,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

