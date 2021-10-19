Natixis Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,131 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,754,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.54.

LRCX opened at $568.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.58. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

