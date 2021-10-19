Natixis Has $1.49 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Match Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

