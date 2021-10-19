National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in National Vision by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,932,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Vision by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 224,038 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

