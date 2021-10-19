National Vision Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for National Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,932,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 224,038 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

