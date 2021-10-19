National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:NESR remained flat at $$12.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $196,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.