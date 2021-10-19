National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$9.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.90 million and a PE ratio of -787.50.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

