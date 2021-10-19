National Bank Financial Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACDVF. Citigroup began coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

