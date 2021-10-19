Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.48 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.48 million and $19,203.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,953.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.32 or 0.00988356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00271966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00269547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00036354 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

