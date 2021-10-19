Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,250,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 40,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NAKD remained flat at $$0.67 on Tuesday. 30,937,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,657,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Naked Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth $393,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 298,389 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

