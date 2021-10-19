MU DANK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,360.00 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 38.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. MU DANK has a total market cap of $580,289.99 and $29,360.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MU DANK Profile

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MU DANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MU DANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

