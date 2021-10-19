M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

