M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,417 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $39,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $275.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

