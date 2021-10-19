M&T Bank Corp Has $340.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $340,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 75,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

