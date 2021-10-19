MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 2.4% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $625.66. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,422. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.