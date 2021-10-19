Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) traded down 6.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.02. 2,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Specifically, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $198,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,905. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

