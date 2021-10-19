Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Moringa Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 83,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

