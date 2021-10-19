Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MS. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.