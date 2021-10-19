Morgan Stanley Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $57.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

CG opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

