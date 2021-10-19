Morgan Stanley Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $60.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.11.

BRO stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

