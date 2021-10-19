Morgan Stanley Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $298.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $298.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $305.89 on Friday. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.