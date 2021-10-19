monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $13.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.39. 10,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,346. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $425.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

