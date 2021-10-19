MML Investors Services LLC Has $47.08 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,395 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $630.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $300.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

