MML Investors Services LLC Has $33.74 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,464,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,009,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.