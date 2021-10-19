MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.