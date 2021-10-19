MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $76,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

