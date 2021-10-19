MML Investors Services LLC Buys 41,364 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after buying an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.08. 34,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

