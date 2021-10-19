MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJARF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 184,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,172. MJardin Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

