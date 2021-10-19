Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 729.0 days.

Shares of MHVYF remained flat at $$26.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

MHVYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

