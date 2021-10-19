Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 375,823 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 953.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,466,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,327,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 58,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

