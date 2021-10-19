Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 9,886 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 557.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.51. The stock had a trading volume of 195,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

