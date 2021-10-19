Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 55,129 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

MRK stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,272. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

