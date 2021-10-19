Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. 891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.