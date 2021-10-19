Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Fortive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,069. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

