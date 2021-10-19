MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126,595.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00006383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $42.95 million and $126,595.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00303798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,784,229 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

