Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. Sells 15,646 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02.

On Friday, September 24th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. 121,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $584.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,278.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

