Milestone Advisory Partners Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.68. 9,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,787. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

