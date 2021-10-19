Milestone Advisory Partners Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,269 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners owned approximately 3.00% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 195.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXQ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

