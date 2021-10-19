Milestone Advisory Partners Increases Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 1.39% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 342.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 80,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 361.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 194,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,354. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

