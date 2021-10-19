Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

