MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MTG opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 116.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 416,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

