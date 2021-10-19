Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,841,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 19,805,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 495.4 days.

Shares of MYBUF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.