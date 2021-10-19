Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,366 shares.The stock last traded at $88.30 and had previously closed at $88.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $735.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.