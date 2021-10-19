Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. 35,620,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

