Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

