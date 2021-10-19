MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,394,789 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24.

MediaZest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

