McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $258.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.69. 101,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

